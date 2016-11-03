Civilians killed in airstrikes that followed 2 US deaths in Afghanistan

Afghan army soldiers run for position during a firefight in Kunduz city in October 2015. Coalition military officials said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, that two U.S. servicemembers were killed and two others injured during an attack in Kunduz.

KABUL, Afghanistan - U.S. airstrikes launched after two American servicemembers were killed in in raid in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, including women and children, officials said Thursday.

The troops came under fire during a joint mission with Afghan partners to clear a Taliban position near the provincial capital, NATO’s mission and local officials said. Four American servicemembers were also injured.

NATO would not reveal the identities of the casualties until their next of kin were notified.

Foreign forces conducted airstrikes in the area after the troops came under attack, Kunduz police chief, Qasim Jangalbagh said. He told The Associated Press that the initial target of the raid was two Taliban commanders, who were killed in the fighting along with over 60 other insurgents.

NATO forces were assisting Afghan commandos during a raid in the Buze Kandahari suburb of Kunduz city on Wednesday night when they came under insurgent fire, Kunduz police spokesman Hijratullah Akbari said.

Tribal leader Hafizullah, who like many Afghans uses just one name, said the airstrikes killed about 30 civilians, including women and children. And the Pajhwok news agency cited a provincial council member who claimed that at least 100 civilians had been killed and wounded in the overnight airstrikes.

The casualties outraged residents, who protested by carrying the corpses in Kunduz city on Thursday morning, Hafizullah said.

Taza Gul, a Kunduz resident, told Pajhwok: “I was working on my farm when the bombardment started. On coming home, I saw seven members of my family, including women and children, killed in the raids.”

Photographs posted on Twitter showed the corpses of young children allegedly killed by the airstrikes with remarks condemning the United States.

Regarding the civilian casualties, Gen. Charles Cleveland, spokesman for U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, said: “As part of an Afghan operation, friendly forces received direct fire and airstrikes were conducted to defend themselves. We take all allegations of civilian casualties very seriously.”

Cleveland said NATO and Afghan officials would conduct an investigation into the incident.

The office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement Thursday that the president was shocked by the news of the civilian deaths and had “directed the security and defense officials and Kunduz governor to take all necessary steps during operations to prevent civilian casualties.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said he was “deeply saddened” by the U.S. casualties. “We will honor their sacrifice by finishing our important mission in Afghanistan,” he said.

Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said that three Afghan commandos were killed in the clashes and seven others were wounded.

Fighting across Afghanistan has been particularly intense in recent months, with the Taliban apparently determined to occupy a provincial capital. The insurgents are currently threatening six provincial capitals, including Kunduz, and U.S. advisers have been working more closely with Afghan units to push the militants back, putting them at greater risk than before.

Civilians are at risk, too. The fighting claimed the lives of nearly 8,400 civilians during the first nine months or this year, according to the United Nations mission in the country.

Last month, Taliban fighters briefly infiltrated parts of Kunduz, Afghanistan’s fifth-largest city. The insurgents occupied the entire city last year before being expelled by government forces.

Fighting has continued in Kunduz province, were about 100 NATO advisers and an undisclosed number of other troops are assisting the Afghans.

The servicemembers’ deaths come two weeks after two other Americans, including Army Sgt. Douglas J. Riney, were killed in an insider attack near a NATO coalition base in Kabul. More than 2,200 U.S. military personnel have died in Afghanistan since 2001.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @PhillipWellman

