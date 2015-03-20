Blast hits funeral of army officer in Yemen, 5 killed

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say an explosion has ripped through a funeral held for a top army commander at a marquee east of the capital Sanaa, killing five people.

They say the blast in Marib province Friday also injured 15 people.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Maj-Gen. Abdul-Rab al-Shadadi was killed last week while leading an offensive against Shiite Houthi rebels east of Sanaa. He was the most senior officer to be killed in Yemen's civil war this year.

His brother, Salem al-Shadadi, was killed in Friday's blast.

Troops and militiamen loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government have been fighting the Houthis and their allies since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened on Hadi's side last year.

