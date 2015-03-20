Barrel bombs fall on Aleppo with cease-fire deal close to unraveling

BEIRUT — A U.S.-Russian cease-fire deal for Syria was on the brink of collapse Sunday after a week of mishaps and setbacks that exposed the fragility of the plan.

The cease-fire is premised on a series of trust-building exercises that were intended to culminate Monday in the launch of preparations between the United States and Russia for joint airstrikes against terrorist groups in Syria.

Instead, an errant strike Saturday by the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State that mistakenly killed dozens of Syrian government soldiers has exposed the deficit of trust between the two powers.

Whether U.S. warplanes conducted the attack is in question. The U.S.-led coalition is made up of 67 countries, more than a dozen of which carry out airstrikes against the militants. The Defense Department of Australia, which is among the nations contributing to the effort, acknowledged in a statement Sunday that its warplanes had participated in a strike Saturday in Deir al-Zour, the eastern Syrian city where the attack occurred, on a front line between the Syrian army and the Islamic State that has changed hands many times.

But the strike sent tensions soaring between Moscow and Washington, the chief sponsors of the truce, casting further into doubt the likelihood that they will be able to work together to end Syria's war.

On Sunday, Russia continued its verbal assaults on the United States, with a Russian Foreign Ministry statement accusing the pilots who carried out the strikes of acting "on the boundary between criminal negligence and connivance with Islamic State terrorists."

The statement stopped short of accusing the United States of deliberately ordering the strike to assist the Islamic State, but the main spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier made the allegation in televised comments, underscoring the depth of mistrust between the two powers.

In Aleppo on Sunday, warplanes dropped barrel bombs on four residential neighborhoods, upending the relative calm that has prevailed there for a week. Aid convoys remained stalled on the Turkish border for a sixth consecutive day.

The U.S. Central Command said Saturday's airstrike was "halted immediately" when U.S. forces were informed by Russia "that it was possible the personnel and vehicles targeted were part of the Syrian military." Central Command said the intended target had been Islamic State forces in the area.

A U.S. Defense official said the strike "appears to be an intelligence failure."

Russia and Syria asserted that 62 were killed and about 100 others were injured. Although the Central Command statement did not mention casualties, a senior administration official said the United States had "relayed our regret" through Russia "for the unintentional loss of life of Syrian forces fighting ISIL," an acronym for the Islamic State, and had launched an internal investigation.

It marked the first time that the U.S.-led coalition has engaged the Syrian military since it began targeting the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq two years ago.

The incident quickly sparked one of the most hostile diplomatic exchanges between Washington and Moscow in recent years. Russia, after calling an emergency Saturday night meeting of the U.N. Security Council, suggested that the strike was "not accidental" and that it was designed to derail the deal.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, also said the strike could be evidence of U.S. support for the Islamic State and an al-Qaeda affiliate fighting the Syrian government, which the United States has sought to help oust. Russia and Syria said the Syrian forces at the time were engaged in combat with the militants, which then overran nearby areas.

Churkin spoke outside the Security Council chamber after his U.S. counterpart, Samantha Power, appeared before reporters as the meeting was starting and scornfully called the closed-door session a Russian "stunt."

The Syrian government, assisted by Russia, has tortured and bombed its people, Power said. "And yet, in the face of none of these atrocities has Russia expressed outrage, nor has it demanded investigations, nor has it ever called for . . . an emergency meeting of the Security Council" on a Saturday night or any other night.

"Seriously?" she said. "And they're calling this emergency meeting? Really? Because of a single airstrike . . . in error . . . which we have quickly called for investigating?" Power said. "Now, of all times, Russia calls for an emergency meeting, so it can stand up here and express outrage."

Churkin, who stalked out of the meeting as Power entered, said that he had never, "in all my years in international life, over 40 years," seen "such an extraordinary display of American heavy-handedness as we are witnessing today."

Describing Power's remarks as "demagoguery of the highest order," Churkin said in an apparent reference to the U.S. electoral campaign that "it is extremely tragic that this is the state of political play in the United States."

"It is quite significant, and frankly suspicious, that the United States chose to conduct this particular airstrike at this time," Churkin said. "I would suggest it is not accidental that it happened just two days before the Russia-American arrangement was supposed to come into force."

Over the past several days, the United States and Russia have exchanged charges of noncompliance with the cease-fire agreement reached in Geneva last weekend by Secretary of State John F. Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The agreement calls for the formation of a U.S.-Russia Joint Implementation Center to coordinate strikes against al-Qaida and the Islamic State, once there have been seven consecutive days of reduced violence in the civil war and after humanitarian aid has begun to flow to besieged communities in Syria.

Although violence has diminished, the United Nations has accused the Syrian government of failing to grant permission for safe passage of aid convoys.

Administration officials said Friday that it was increasingly clear that Moscow did not have the influence it thought it had over Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Moscow has countered that the United States has failed to separate opposition forces it supports from anti-Assad terrorist groups, particularly those of the former al-Qaida militia, which recently changed its name from Jabhat al-Nusra to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or the Front for the Conquest of Syria.

Russia has been anxious for the coordination to begin. But Churkin said the entire deal was now "a very big question mark."

A senior Obama administration official said that the agreement "never had a date" for implementing the envisioned coordination. Although Churkin said that aid deliveries to the besieged northern city of Aleppo would begin Sunday morning, the official said the administration may decide that only "one or two days" of deliveries might not be enough to prove good faith.

But, the official added, "we still think that despite" Saturday's airstrike and the exchanges that followed, the agreement "is still worth pursuing, and we can still get there."

Deir al-Zour, where the airstrike took place, is far from the populated western region, where the separate civil war that is the subject of the cease-fire is focused. The Islamic State controls much of the province, although there are some scattered Syrian military installations.

The Central Command statement said that U.S. surveillance had been "tracking" an Islamic State fighting position "for a significant amount of time before the strike." The Defense official, among several officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the developing situation, said that the militants appeared to have a number of vehicles and a tank.

Coalition airstrikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria are coordinated through U.S. military planning cells located in the Middle East. Target tracking is done through a variety of means, including aerial reconnaissance by surveillance drones and communications intercepts.

The Defense official said that the strike destroyed roughly six vehicles and the "personnel associated with them. . . . If we did get this wrong, which it looks like we did, it's not something we intended to do," the official said.

The Syrian military said in a statement that its troops had been surrounded by militant fighters and that the strike "paved the way for ISIS terrorists to attack" a nearby hilltop. Syria claimed the strike was carried out by four U.S. jets - two F-16 fighters and two A-10 ground-attack aircraft - flying from the Iraqi border.

The statement said the airstrikes were "conclusive evidence that the United States and its allies support ISIS and other terrorist organizations." Churkin later said that Russian aircraft had gone to the area to assist the Syrians in repelling the militants.

Russia last year began its own airstrikes in Syria, primarily in support of Assad's forces fighting the civil war but also occasionally targeting the Islamic State. Last fall, the United States and Russia signed a "deconfliction" agreement to share enough information about where their planes were flying to keep them away from each other.

The Central Command statement said U.S. forces were not required, under the deconfliction agreement, to tell the Russians in advance about the planned strike, but did so out of "professional courtesy." A senior official said the Russians had acknowledged the message but then came back to say that the strike was hitting Syrian forces.

DeYoung and Loveluck reported from Washington. The Washington Post's Erin Cunningham and Zakaria Zakaria in Istanbul and Thomas Gibbons-Neff in Washington contributed to this report.