Amnesty: US bomb used in Saudi-led strike on Yemen hospital
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 19, 2016
SANAA, Yemen — Amnesty International says it has evidence that a Saudi-led coalition battling Yemeni rebels dropped a U.S.-made bomb on a hospital, and is calling for a halt to arms sales to the coalition.
The airstrike in question hit a hospital run by Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, in northern Yemen last month, killing 19 people.
Amnesty says in a report released Monday that a picture analyzed by a munitions expert reveals that a U.S.-made precision-guided Paveway-series bomb was dropped on the site.
The attack — the fourth on the MSF's facilities — prompted it to withdraw from northern Yemen due to what it described as "indiscriminate bombings and unreliable assurances" from the U.S.-backed coalition.
