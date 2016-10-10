Amid Syrian attacks, medical agency pleads for Aleppo access
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 10, 2016
BEIRUT — An international medical aid agency is pleading for access to treat the wounded in the eastern, rebel-held parts of Syria's Aleppo even as government forces press on with their offensive to retake that part of the city.
Doctors Without Borders, which supports eight hospitals in Aleppo's besieged eastern quarters, says only 35 doctors are left serving in eastern Aleppo, amid an estimated population of 275,000.
The organization, which also goes by its French acronym MSF, said on Monday that the medical workers in Aleppo are exhausted and facilities overstretched and facing an impending fuel shortage.
Syrian government forces and their allies have kept eastern Aleppo under siege since July. The U.N. has warned that the Aleppo bombardment by Syrian and Russian warplanes could leave thousands dead by the year's end.
This Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows Civil Defense workers from the White Helmets carry a body as they walk on the rubles of a destroyed building after airstrikes hit the Bustan al-Basha neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. An international medical aid agency is pleading for access to treat the wounded in the eastern, rebel-held parts of Syria's Aleppo even as government forces press on with their offensive to retake that part of the city.
Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
USS Iwo Jima leaves Norfolk for Haiti
US, Afghan forces kill leader of 2009 attack on Sri Lanka cricket team
US turns up heat on Russia as ties deteriorate
NCAA technicality will keep decorated Army vet from playing college basketball
Army changing way it manages installations
IG: Former top aide to Carter used government credit card for strip clubs