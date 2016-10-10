Amid Syrian attacks, medical agency pleads for Aleppo access

BEIRUT — An international medical aid agency is pleading for access to treat the wounded in the eastern, rebel-held parts of Syria's Aleppo even as government forces press on with their offensive to retake that part of the city.

Doctors Without Borders, which supports eight hospitals in Aleppo's besieged eastern quarters, says only 35 doctors are left serving in eastern Aleppo, amid an estimated population of 275,000.

The organization, which also goes by its French acronym MSF, said on Monday that the medical workers in Aleppo are exhausted and facilities overstretched and facing an impending fuel shortage.

Syrian government forces and their allies have kept eastern Aleppo under siege since July. The U.N. has warned that the Aleppo bombardment by Syrian and Russian warplanes could leave thousands dead by the year's end.