American teaching English in Yemen taken from his home, officials say
By AHMED AL-HAJ | Associated Press | Published: September 20, 2016
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say an American who worked as an English teacher has been taken from his house in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
The officials said Tuesday that the instructor works for an English language institute in Sanaa and that he was taken from his house to an undisclosed location.
It was not immediately clear if the American was kidnapped or arrested.
The officials provided no more details. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.
The abduction of foreigners is common in Yemen, where militant groups such as al-Qaida and tribesmen use hostages to raise funds through ransom payments or bargain for the release of prisoners.
