Aleppo residents in rebel-held areas wary of Russian-Syrian humanitarian 'pause'

BEIRUT — Russia's pause in airstrikes has brought glimmers of calm to Aleppo by Thursday, but residents in the rebel-held districts of the war-ravaged Syrian city do not seem optimistic it will last. Many braced for an imminent renewal of the government onslaught that has been systematically targeting hospitals, homes and families.

Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said this week that the pause would last from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Government media announced corridors to help transport the sick and wounded out the besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, which has been divided between government-held areas in the west and rebel-controlled districts in the east.

As a goodwill gesture, warplanes operated by Russia and Assad's forces began halting punishing air raids on Tuesday.

Syria's military used loudspeakers Thursday to urge residents in opposition areas to stop fighting, the Associated Press said, reporting that one amplified voice shouting over and over: "The battle for returning Aleppo to the nation's fold is in its last phases. There is no point in continuing the fight."

The roughly 200,000 people in eastern Aleppo appear to be responding to the offer with a great deal of suspicion. Many of them fear that such a lull in fighting and the offer of safe escape is just part of a long-running policy by Assad's government of forcing opposition areas to "surrender or starve."

On Wednesday, nearly 2,000 people, including rebels, left the Damascus suburb of Moadamiyeh as part of an agreement reached in September turning it over to Assad. Residents took buses to a rebel-controlled province in the north after facing years of airstrikes and siege starvation tactics.

A similar agreement led to the recent surrender of Daraya, another Damascus suburb that underwent years of siege.

Control over Aleppo, part of which was seized by rebels in 2012, has become perhaps the most critical battle in the Syria's conflict, which has killed more than 400,000 people since 2011.

Russia's military intervention in the war last year has helped Assad's forces recover their momentum, especially in Aleppo. The city - Syria's largest before the war - holds strategic and symbolic significance for both sides.

Russia says it wants to force extremist militants linked to al-Qaeda to break from rebel ranks and leave the city. Residents in Aleppo say that the vast majority of rebels there are not extremists.

A cease-fire for the city brokered by Russia and the United States broke down last month and pro-government forces dramatically intensified their bombardments. Those forces include Shiite militias from Iran, Lebanon and Iraq that have also tightened their siege over opposition neighborhoods. Residents of those neighborhoods are living on the brink of starvation, aid agencies warn.

The United Nations and aid agencies have not rushed to bring in aid to the besieged residents, saying that the pause provided insufficient time.

North of the city, meanwhile, Turkey carried out air raids overnight against Kurdish forces. The attacks targeted position of the People's Protection Units, or YPG, a force that has allied with the United States to fight Islamic State forces in northeastern Syria.

Military officials told Turkey's Anadolu news agency that the air raids struck 18 targets, killing as many as 200 Kurdish fighters.

In August, Turkish troops advanced inside northern Syria, supposedly as part of an assault against Islamic State militants, but many say it was actually designed to prevent Kurdish militants in Syria from securing more territory along the border with Turkey.

Syria's Kurds are trying to carve out an autonomous region in that area, a move that Turkey fears could embolden its own Kurdish separatists.