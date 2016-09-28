Aid group: Coalition bombed Yemen hospital to hit vehicle

CAIRO — Doctors Without Borders says an internal investigation into the bombing of a hospital in Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition shows that the airstrike was aimed at a vehicle carrying people wounded from a previous attack.

In a 13-page report released Wednesday, the international aid group says the Aug. 15 attack on Abs hospital in northern Yemen, which killed 19 people, was an "unjustified and unprovoked attack," and urged the U.S.-backed coalition to change its "rules of engagement."

The group, known by its French acronym MSF, said that after interviewing 35 of its staffers, witnesses, and obtaining photographic material, it concluded that "carrying out the attack on the hospital without any legitimate cause and without previous warning was a violation of the International Humanitarian Law rules."

