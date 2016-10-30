Afghan official: Insurgent mortar kills 7 from same family

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official says that at least seven civilians have been killed after a mortar shell fired by insurgent groups hit a home in northern Afghanistan.

Mahmood Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Baghlan province, said Sunday that all the victims are from a single family - a mother and six of her children. A seventh child from the family was wounded, he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Baghlan, but the Taliban have recently increased their attacks against Afghan security forces in the area.

