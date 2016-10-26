7 Islamic State suspects detained in raid in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained seven suspected Islamic State group militants in a raid in an apartment in a southern town.

The Anadolu Agency said four of the suspects rounded up in Wednesday's raid in the Turkish town of Seyhan were foreign nationals. It did not identify which countries they were from.

Anadolu said authorities were investigating the possibility that one of the suspects may have been planning a suicide attack.

The suspects, including two women, were being questioned by police.

Turkey has suffered a wave of deadly suicide bombings since the summer of 2015 blamed on the IS or on Kurdish militants.

In August, an IS suicide attack on an outdoor wedding celebration in the city of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, killed 54 people.

