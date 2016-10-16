3 killed, 8 wounded after suicide bombings in Turkey
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 16, 2016
ISTANBUL -- Suicide bombers blew themselves up Sunday during a Turkish police raid against suspected Islamic State militants near the Syrian border, killing three police officers and wounding eight other people, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Gaziantep governor Ali Yerlikaya, speaking to the agency, said police received a tip about a group of IS militants hiding in a house in the city's Sahinbey district and launched an operation to apprehend them. The militants blew themselves up when they realized they could not escape, the agency reported.
It was not clear how many suicide bombers were involved.
"Unfortunately, three of our police officers were martyred and eight people, including four Syrians, were wounded," he told Anadolu. The news agency said police officers were among the wounded and one person was in critical condition.
The governor said police raid followed a tip that the group could be planning an attack on an Alawite cultural association in the city, according to Anadolu.
Turkey has been rocked by a series of deadly attacks over the past year, carried out by IS or Kurdish militants linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.
In August, 54 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up during an outdoor wedding celebration in Gaziantep. Authorities said the attack was the work of the IS group.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Within hours of USS Mason attack, the Navy fired Tomahawk missiles on Yemen
Attack may push US to reconsider support of Saudi Arabia-led air war in Yemen
Army staff sergeant identified as IED casualty in Afghanistan
Relief effort in Haiti enters new phase as another US Navy ship arrives
More than 200 Afghan police, soldiers killed in recent fighting, officials say
Keesler AFB 81st Force Support Squadron surprises ill child of fellow airman