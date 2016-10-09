3 bomb attacks in Iraqi capital kill 10 people, wound 37
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 9, 2016
BAGHDAD -- Iraqi officials say three bomb attacks have killed 10 people and wounded at least 37 across the Iraqi capital.
In a statement, the Islamic State group claims responsibility for the largest attack, which killed five people and wounded 22 in eastern Baghdad. It says a suicide bomber targeted Shiite pilgrims marking the holy month of Muharram.
Iraqi officials say two other attacks in southern Baghdad killed five people and wounded 15.
The Iraqi security and medical officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to brief the press.
The attacks come as Iraqi forces prepare to retake the city of Mosul from IS, the militant group's last urban stronghold in Iraq. IS has been carrying out attacks far from the front lines after suffering territorial losses.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
For the 'children of ISIS,' target practice starts at age 6
Marines ready to evacuate Parris Island recruits ahead of hurricane
NCAA technicality will keep decorated Army vet from playing college basketball
Reliance on Afghanistan's special forces strains elite commando units, regular troops
US forces increasing Iraq footprint ahead of Mosul operation
IED blast wounds 2 US servicemembers in eastern Afghanistan