Suicide car bomber kills Somali general in capital
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 18, 2016
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a powerful car bomb killed a Somali military general and five of his bodyguards in the capital Sunday.
Capt. Ali Nur said Gen. Mohamed Roble Jimale Gobanle was killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle next to the general's car near Somalia's defense ministry compound in Mogadishu.
Gobanle was the commander of the Somali army's 3rd Brigade, a combat team fighting the al-Shabab Islamic extremists in southern Somalia.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has been waging a deadly insurgency across large parts of Somalia and often uses suicide car bomb attacks.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
Trump closes door on one falsehood, opens door to another
Clinton, Trump spar on VA privatization
Contested VA reform bill going up for debate in House
Post-9/11 veterans use storytelling to reconnect with society
Southeast Asian summit opens, overshadowed by Duterte flap
US servicemember dies following vehicle accident in SW Asia
from around the web