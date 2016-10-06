Sudan denies allegations it used chemical weapons in Darfur

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan is denying allegations made by a rights group that it used chemical weapons in the country's western Darfur region, describing them as an "unfounded fabrication."

The deputy chair of President Omar Bashir's ruling National Congress party says the allegations by Amnesty International were made to undermine the country.

Mahmoud Hamid tells reporters in Khartoum Thursday that allegations of rights violations have been used as a pretext to attack Sudan in the past.

Last week, Amnesty accused the Sudanese military of using chemical weapons against civilians, including young children, in a remote corner of Darfur over the past eight months.

The Britain-based group said it had gathered "horrific evidence" including satellite imagery, more than 200 in-depth interviews with survivors and expert analysis of dozens of images in its investigation.

