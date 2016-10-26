South African police use stun grenades on student protesters
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 26, 2016
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South African police have used stun grenades to disperse student protesters outside parliament, where the finance minister was giving a budget speech.
Hundreds of protesters had marched to the parliament building in Cape Town on Wednesday to call for free university education. They burned what they said was a mock wooden coffin for the education minister to show dissatisfaction with the government's response to their demands.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan announced some additional funding for higher education in his speech. He also said: "We want the violence to stop."
Sometimes violent protests for free education have hit many South African campuses since last month, when the government recommended that universities increase 2017 fees by no more than 8 percent. It also promised to cover fee increases for poor students.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Dr. Orange: The secret nemesis of sick veterans
Afghan special forces operations surpass 3,000 this year
Marine Corps jet crashes in California desert; pilot safe
Armored brigade heads to South Korea amid tensions from North
Spangdahlem families, airmen reunite after 6-month combat deployment
UN investigator: Trump is peddling 'lies' on Syria-Islamic State link