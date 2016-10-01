Somali police: Car bomb kills 2 at restaurant in Mogadishu
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 1, 2016
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a car bomb blew up at the entrance of a restaurant in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, killing two people.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blast Saturday occurred at the Blue Sky restaurant close to the presidential palace.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing but the Islamic extremist group of al-Shabab often carries out such attacks.
Al-Shabab, al-Qaida's East African affiliate, is fighting to impose a strict version of Islam in this Horn of Africa nation. Despite losing a lot of ground in recent years, the extremist group continues to carry out lethal attacks in many parts of the country, especially in the capital. Recent attacks have focused on the capital's hotel industry, which is remerging from decades of conflict.
