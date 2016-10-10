Rwanda leader blasts France over 1994 plane crash inquiry

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwandan President Paul Kagame is criticizing French investigators who last week reopened an inquiry into a plane crash that sparked the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 people were killed.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the presidency said that "France should be the one tried for genocide."

The cause of the crash, in which the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi were killed, has been a contentious issue in the years since the genocide. The plane had a French crew.

Kagame, the leader of rebels who ended the genocide, has been accused by a prominent Rwandan exile of ordering that the plane be shot down.

French judges in charge of the investigation have filed an international request to hear the exile, former Rwandan military chief Kayumba Nyamwasa.