Republic of Congo says 23 dead in latest attacks in south
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 5, 2016
BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo — Republic of Congo's justice minister says the number of people killed in recent attacks by former members of a militia group is now at 23.
Pierre Mabiala said Wednesday that former members of the Ninjas Nsiloulou group killed six soldiers, four military police, two police and 11 civilians. He said the attacks occurred in the southern Pool region during the last week of September. In one attack on Sept. 30, the fighters targeted a train, killing 14 people.
The government says more than 4,000 people have been driven from their homes since April, when the fighters began launching attacks just weeks after President Denis Sassou N'Guesso's re-election.
Frederic Bitsangou, who led the group until it disbanded in 2003 and then became high commissioner for peace, has been missing since April.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Secret papers from WWII espionage probe of Tribune could go public
In Europe, a resurgent Russia, wary allies and a military mission to be defined
Judge: Former Norfolk sailors convicted of 1997 rape, murder are innocent
National Guard arrives to help keep peace in Charlotte
At least 12 aid workers killed in Syria airstrike
Some military parents face shortage of autism therapy providers for children