Republic of Congo says 23 dead in latest attacks in south

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo — Republic of Congo's justice minister says the number of people killed in recent attacks by former members of a militia group is now at 23.

Pierre Mabiala said Wednesday that former members of the Ninjas Nsiloulou group killed six soldiers, four military police, two police and 11 civilians. He said the attacks occurred in the southern Pool region during the last week of September. In one attack on Sept. 30, the fighters targeted a train, killing 14 people.

The government says more than 4,000 people have been driven from their homes since April, when the fighters began launching attacks just weeks after President Denis Sassou N'Guesso's re-election.

Frederic Bitsangou, who led the group until it disbanded in 2003 and then became high commissioner for peace, has been missing since April.

