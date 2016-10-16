Reports: High-level Syrian delegation arrives in Egypt
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 16, 2016
CAIRO — Egyptian media is reporting that a high-level Syrian delegation has arrived in Cairo for talks with unnamed senior officials.
The pro-government Sada al-Balad and other news websites, citing unnamed officials, say six Syrians arrived on a private jet Sunday from Damascus for discussions on efforts to reach a political solution to the country's civil war, now in its fifth year.
Calls to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry were not answered.
Earlier this month, Egypt voted for rival French and Russian draft resolutions on Syria at the U.N. Security Council, arguing that both called for a truce and aid for besieged Syrians in the rebel-held areas of the northern city of Aleppo.
The move angered Egypt's major financier Saudi Arabia, which supports rebels fighting against the Moscow-backed government in Syria.
