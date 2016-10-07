Obama grants waiver to South Sudan, others on child soldiers
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 7, 2016
JUBA, South Sudan — President Barack Obama has issued waivers that continue U.S. military assistance for troubled South Sudan and six other nations where child soldiers have been used.
The waivers disappoint advocates who say Obama's administration hasn't made curbing the use of children in combat a higher priority.
The waivers circumvent parts of the Child Soldier Prevention Act meant to block certain kinds of military assistance.
Waivers also have been granted to Somalia, Congo, Nigeria, Rwanda, Iraq and Myanmar.
The use of child soldiers is rampant in South Sudan, where civil war erupted in late 2013 and fighting continues despite a peace deal. The United Nations says around 16,000 child soldiers have been recruited.
A U.S. spokeswoman says the U.S. can use the possibility of a waiver to provide an incentive for reform.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Funeral held for Marine killed while on leave in Los Angeles
Harriers on Okinawa returning to air after crash grounded jets
2nd Air Force major completes English Channel swim
Military leaders unveil new technology-driven, multi-domain battle concept
Fort Carson brigade Europe bound, but budget impasse causes concern
More National Guard activated in Southeast as hurricane approaches, death toll in Caribbean soars