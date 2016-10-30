Nigerian troops shoot suicide bomber outside refugee camp
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 30, 2016
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Witnesses say Nigerian troops shot a man with explosives strapped to his torso trying to enter a refugee camp in northeastern Maiduguri city where another suicide bomber killed five people a day earlier.
The Sunday morning explosion is the fifth in three weeks in Maiduguri, the birthplace of the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group blamed for the bombings.
The bombings are creating a new wave of fear at Bakassi camp, which houses more than 16,000 people terrorized by Boko Haram into fleeing their homes.
Resident Abubakar Gajibo said he saw the bomber walking toward the camp "clearly displaying the strapped explosives on his body." He said they alerted soldiers who asked the man to surrender and fired when he ran. One explosive blew up and a second was safely detonated.
