Nigerian parents eager to see 21 girls freed by Boko Haram
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 16, 2016
ABUJA, Nigeria -- A group of Nigerian parents are excitedly waiting to be reunited with 21 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram 21/2 years ago and freed in the first negotiated release organized by Nigeria's government and the Islamic extremist group.
The girls were freed Thursday and flown to Abuja, Nigeria's capital, but it's taken days for the parents to arrive. Community leader Tsambido Hosea Abana says most arrived Sunday morning after driving 15 hours over potholed roads slowed by military checkpoints and the danger of attacks by the insurgents.
The parents came from around the remote northeastern town of Chibok, from which nearly 300 girls were kidnapped in an April 2014 mass abduction that shocked the world. Dozens escaped early on but 197 remain captive. The government says negotiations continue to win their freedom.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
McCain, Cable first Navy warships to port at Cam Ranh Bay since war
USAFE chief says hard training boosts cooperation with allies
Navy adding ships again, will hit 300 by 2019, outgoing chief says
Here are the ways Republicans could upend Trump. But it's unlikely either would work.
Within hours of USS Mason attack, the Navy fired Tomahawk missiles on Yemen
German police detain Syrian man wanted in alleged bomb plot