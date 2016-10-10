Niger says Germany can build military logistics base there
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 10, 2016
NIAMEY, Niger — Niger's president says Germany can build a military logistics base in this West African country to strengthen its support of the fight against extremism here and in Mali.
President Mahamadou Issoufou spoke Monday alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the second leg of her three-nation African visit.
Merkel says there is a strong link between illegal migration and the trafficking of arms into conflict zones. She says Germany wants to help combat this by supporting Niger's army with equipment and expertise.
Niger is a major transit point for African migrants making their way north toward Europe.
Niger's president welcomed Germany's cooperation in economic and social development, especially in parts of the country that are transit points for migrants.
