Islamist party wins new mandate in Moroccan elections

A Moroccan man casts his ballot at a polling station for the parliamentary elections, in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

RABAT, Morocco — The moderate Islamist Party of Justice and Development has won Morocco's national elections, according to official results, despite frustration with its handling of the economy in its five years leading the government and a challenge from a party close to the royal palace.

The Interior Ministry said Saturday that the PJD won 125 of the 395 seats in the Chamber of Representatives. The Party of Authenticity and Modernity, founded by an adviser to the king, won 102 seats total.

No party won a majority, so the PJD will likely need to create a coalition government. The party won elections in 2011, riding a wave of Arab Spring protests demanding political reform.

Worries about youth joblessness and Islamic extremism were on many voters' minds.

