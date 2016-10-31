HRW: Boko Haram refugees raped by officials, security force

LAGOS, Nigeria — Human Rights Watch says Nigerian government officials, soldiers and police are raping and sexually exploiting women and girl refugees from Boko Haram, instead of protecting them.

A report from the New York-based organization says shortages of food, medicine and clothing in refugee camps compounds the vulnerability of victims including many unaccompanied girls and women orphaned and widowed by the 7-year uprising.

Human Rights Watch documented in July the rapes and sexual exploitation of 37 females, including four who said they were drugged and then abused. Some describe having sex in exchange for food for their children.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Nigeria's police chief and governors of affected states to investigate immediately. A statement promises his government will "do its very best" to protect "these most vulnerable of Nigerian citizens."

