Fighting in Central African Republic kills at least 20

BANGUI, Central African Republic — The United Nations peacekeeping mission head in Central African Republic says at least 20 people have died after attacks in the country's north.

Renner Onana said Thursday that attacks in Kaga-Bandoro overnight Wednesday killed at least 13 civilians and wounded 41 others. He says international forces repelled the attacks by Muslim rebels, killing between 10 and 15 fighters.

Thousands displaced from violence have gathered near the U.N. base there.

Central African Republic descended into conflict in 2013 when Muslim Seleka rebels overthrew the Christian president. That ushered in a brutal reign in which the Muslims committed atrocities. When the rebel leader left power, a backlash by the Christian anti-Balaka militia against Muslim civilians followed, and sectarian violence has continued.

Hundreds of the former Seleka rebels have regrouped in Kaga-Bandoro.

