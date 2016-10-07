Ethiopia says 11 factories damaged by 'anti-peace forces'

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's government says 11 factories and dozens of vehicles have been damaged in attacks by what it calls "anti-peace forces."

This East African country has seen months of protests demanding wider freedoms. An American woman was killed this week in a rock attack by protesters.

Some businesses have been targeted because of suspected government links.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate says the attacks on factories in Sebeta town on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa, have affected more than 40,000 workers.

It says textile, plastic and bottled-water companies have been targeted.

A resident of Adama city in the restive Oromia region says he has heard gunshots. Yosef Girma says there is no transportation in and out of town and many shops are closed. "It feels like a war zone!"

