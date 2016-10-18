Egypt extends state of emergency in north Sinai for 3 months

CAIRO — Egypt has extended a state of emergency in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for three months, with a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the most troubled areas where it is fighting militants including an Islamic State affiliate.

The Tuesday decree by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, announced in the Official Gazette, comes after fighting picked up in recent weeks, with soldiers being killed nearly daily. A militant attack last week on an army checkpoint left at least 12 soldiers dead and six wounded.

The curfew was originally instated in late 2014 following a militant ambush that killed 31 Egyptian soldiers near the border town of Rafah.

Violence in the area has spiked since el-Sissi led the military ouster of an Islamist president in 2013.