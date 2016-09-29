Amnesty alleges Sudan army used chemical weapons in Darfur
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 29, 2016
CAIRO -- The human rights group Amnesty International says it has gathered "horrific evidence" that the Sudanese military has used chemical weapons against civilians, including very young children, in one of the most remote corners of the Darfur region over the past eight months.
In a report released Thursday, the Britain-based organization says its investigation includes satellite imagery, more than 200 in-depth interviews with survivors and expert analysis of dozens of images that suggest that at least 30 likely chemical attacks took place in the Jebel Marra area.
Darfur has been gripped by bloodshed since 2003, when rebels took up arms against the government in Khartoum, accusing it of discrimination and neglect. The U.N. estimates 300,000 people have died in the conflict and 2.7 million have fled their homes.
