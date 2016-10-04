Ambush kills soldier in Mali; 2 UN peacekeepers killed
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 4, 2016
BAMAKO, Mali — Mali's army spokesman says one soldier has been killed in an ambush west of Timbuktu and the United Nations mission here says a second peacekeeper has died after an attack in another part of northern Mali.
Col. Souleymane Maiga, army spokesman, said Tuesday that armed men ambushed a convoy about 25 miles west of Timbuktu, killing one soldier and wounding another.
U.N. Mali mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said Tuesday that a second peacekeeper died overnight from Monday's attacks on a camp in Aguelhok in Mali's Kidal region. Two vehicles hit land mines in the attacks, killing two peacekeepers and injuring several others.
Despite being pushed from strongholds in northern Mali in 2013, al-Qaida-linked extremists continue attacks against peacekeepers and security forces in central and northern Mali.
