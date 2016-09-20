Al-Shabab threatens Somalia's elders over upcoming elections
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 20, 2016
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The al-Shabab militant group is warning Somalia's traditional elders against taking part in upcoming elections, saying it will deal with them "with an iron hand."
The 135 elders later this month will begin the selection of 275 members of parliament who would vote in a new president. The political process would result in this Horn of Africa nation having lower and upper houses of parliament for the first time.
Al-Shabab spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage made the threat in an audio message posted Tuesday on pro-extremist websites.
Al-Shabab is fighting to impose a strict version of Islam in Somalia, which is trying to recover from decades of violence. The elections are seen as a key step forward.
The impoverished country is set to elect a new president late next month.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
Air Force system on Kwajalein will track dangerous space debris
New running technique could help soldiers pass fitness test
Violence mars new Syrian cease-fire within hours
Border security, immigration, culture wars roil politics in Germany like in US
Philippine president wants US forces out of restive south
White House campaign casts a shadow over 9/11 anniversary
from around the web