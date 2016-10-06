11 killed in Central African Republic after official shot

BANGUI, Central African Republic — The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic says 11 people were killed and 14 injured in violence this week sparked by the killing of a military official.

Mission spokesman Herve Verhoosel said in a statement Thursday that calm had returned to Bangui's PK5 neighborhood, a mostly Muslim enclave where the violence took place. On Twitter, he said 14 people were unaccounted for and might be hiding in fear of more clashes.

Army commander Marcel Mombeka was shot dead in his car in PK5 on Tuesday, sparking unrest that prompted peacekeepers to intervene.

Central African Republic has seen deadly sectarian violence since the president of a decade was overthrown in 2013, though a peaceful vote brought President Faustin Archange Touadera to power in February.

