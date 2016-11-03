2 US servicemembers killed in Afghanistan

Afghan army soldiers run for position during a firefight in Kunduz city in October 2015. Coalition military officials said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, that two U.S. servicemembers were killed and two others injured during an attack in Kunduz.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two U.S. servicemembers were killed and another two wounded on Thursday fighting the Taliban in northern Kunduz province, NATO’s mission in Afghanistan said.

The troops came under fire during a train, advise and assist mission with Afghan forces to clear a Taliban position and disrupt the group’s operations in Kunduz, the coalition said in a statement.

NATO is withholding the identities of the servicemembers until their next of kin are notified.

“On behalf of all U.S. Forces Afghanistan, today’s loss is heartbreaking and we offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of our servicemembers who lost their lives today,” said Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of USFOR-A.

“Despite today’s tragic event, we are steadfast in our commitment to help our Afghan partners defend their nation,” Nicholson said.

The servicemembers were assisting Afghan commandos during a raid in the Buze Kandahari suburb of Kunduz city on Wednesday night when they came under insurgent fire, Kunduz police spokesman Hijratullah Akbari said. He said no Afghan troops were injured.

Last month, Taliban fighters briefly infiltrated into parts of Kunduz, Afghanistan’s fifth-largest city. The guerrillas occupied the entire city last year before being expelled by government forces.

Fighting has continued in Kunduz province, were about 100 NATO advisers and an undisclosed number of other troops are assisting the Afghans.

The latest deaths come two weeks after two other Americans, including Army Sgt. Douglas J. Riney, were killed in an insider attack near a NATO coalition base in Kabul. More than 2,200 U.S. military personnel have died in Afghanistan since 2001.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

