2 Americans killed in apparent insider attack in Kabul

Pararescuemen assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, approach a downed Afghan Air Force pilot during a training mission near Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 6, 2016. A foreign servicemember was killed in an apparent insider attack in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, the Defense Ministry said.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two Americans were killed in an attack in the Afghan capital Wednesday, The NATO-led force said. One was military and one a civilian. The Afghan Defense Ministry said it was an apparent insider attack.

A person wearing a military uniform attacked a group of foreign servicemembers at 11:00 a.m., killing two and wounding five others, said Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a Defense Ministry spokesman.

“We have sent a commission to investigate, and they are still in the area,” Waziri said early Wednesday evening. The attacker was killed, he said. The Resolute Support mission also was investigating, the NATO-led mission said in a statement.

"Anytime we lose a member of our team, it is deeply painful" said Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan and the NATO-led mission. "Our sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and the units of those involved in this incident.”

There have been several so-called green-on-blue attacks in recent years, but such attacks have become much less frequent.

Two Romanian servicemembers were killed in May in the southern city of Kandahar when two attackers dressed as Afghan security officers opened fire on them.

