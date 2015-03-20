10 civilians, including children, killed in Yemen's Taiz

SANAA, Yemen — Medical officials say at least 10 civilians have been killed in a rocket attack in the war-torn Yemeni city of Taiz, including children.

The officials said on Tuesday that the attack took place a day earlier in a district called Beir al-Basha in Taiz, which has been besieged by the Shiite Houthi rebels for nearly a year. The district has witnessed previous attacks by Houthis.

Pictures of the dead children in a pool of blood were widely circulated on social media.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.

The conflict has left at least 10,000 dead and injured, according to the United Nations. The western city of Taiz has been torn between Houthis and local fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition.

