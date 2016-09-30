1 killed, 2 wounded in bomb attack in southeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says Kurdish rebels have detonated a roadside bomb in southeastern Turkey as a military vehicle was passing by, killing a village guard and wounding two soldiers.

Anadolu Agency, citing unnamed military sources, says the attack occurred on a highway in Sirnak province, near the border with Iraq.

Fighting between Turkey's security forces and the rebels of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, resumed last year with the collapse of a fragile peace process. More than 600 security force members and thousands of PKK militants have been killed since then, according to Anadolu. Human rights groups say hundreds of civilians have also died in the violence.

The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies.