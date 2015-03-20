Fallen Marine remembered 10 years later

A decade ago, Lance Cpl. Ryan Miller was killed in Iraq. He was 19.

Months ago at a family dinner, someone suggested hosting a reunion for the 10th anniversary of Miller's death. If they raised some money, they could fly all the members of his unit out.

Family and friends could come. It would be good to heal. Good for everyone.

More than $25,000 was raised for Semper Fi Fund, and American Airlines donated 1 million frequent flier miles to get everyone to the event.

Nineteen years isn't long to make a mark on the world, but Miller did. Friends and family at the Lion's Club in Pearland on Saturday remembered Miller as a loyal friend who made everyone comfortable. On their last hunting trip together, Miller and Cordy Raney smoked half a cigar, put it back in its tube, and buried it under a rock at the top of a hill.

"We decided to smoke the rest when he got back," Raney said.

They were best friends in high school. It was easy to feel that close to him. He made everyone feel like they were his best friend.

Miller wasn't much for complaining.

Jose Gomez remembered being in Hawaii before they deployed to Iraq. They decided to go get tattoos. Miller went first. His tattoo was going to be on his right rib cage, a large version of the company's motto. As he watched Miller lying on the bench getting his tattoo, Gomez just shook his head.

"It's gotta hurt, but Ryan's got this big smile on his face the whole time," Gomez said. "I thought to myself, maybe it doesn't hurt that bad after all."

Miller was dependable.

Alan Nelson remembered a respectful kid. One of the smartest guys out there. Nelson said he counted on Miller throughout their tour. When they cleared houses of insurgents in Iraq, he could always count on Miller being at the bottom of the staircase waiting for him.

"His death hit hardest when I got to the bottom and he wasn't there," Nelson said.

No one could take his place.

Miller was committed to his family traditions.

Stan Pokhilko recalled Miller as always happy. A permanent grin on his face. And he never stopped talking about Texas and the Houston Police Department, where his parents were both officers. Miller planned to follow in their footsteps after the military.

"He never let us forget," ­Pokhilko said. "I thought it was funny at the time, but he was serious. It meant a lot to him."

Miller's death changed the lives of many, including his older sister, Meghan. She was in college at Texas A&M studying to be a veterinarian when he was killed. It changed her perspective on life.

"I wasn't living my life," she said. "I just couldn't be afraid anymore."

She joined the Houston Police Department in 2011.

Miller was committed to serving his country.

The 9/11 attacks made Miller more committed than ever to be a Marine. His grandfather and father served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he wanted to serve, too. He was in 10th grade at Pearland High School at the time. He persuaded his mother Jeannine to homeschool him for the last year and a half. He graduated and was off to boot camp by 2005.

Miller was humble.

His father, Frank, said Ryan was instrumental in getting his baseball team to the Homeschool World Series. His teammates wanted to give him a Most Valuable Player award. Ryan wouldn't hear it. He said the whole team worked together to be successful. The whole team deserved the award.

Miller may have died a decade ago in Iraq, but he hasn't left.

Noah Johnson remembers how tired everyone was on one of those first missions. They had been out all day and finally came to a stop. Miller was the radio operator, which meant he carried an extra 50 pounds of gear. Johnson was right next to him, and he volunteered to take the first watch of the night.

"He told me, 'No, I got it,' " Johnson said. "He sat there, eyes out, watching. His rifle in hand. That's how I picture him every time. Looking out for us."

