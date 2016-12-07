F/A-18C jet crashes off Japan, efforts to recover pilot underway
By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 7, 2016
WASHINGTON — A Marine Corps F/A-18C fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Japan, the service said in a statement.
The jet was conducting a training flight about 120 miles southeast of Iwakuni at about 6:40 p.m. local Japan time when the pilot ejected.
The Marines have yet to provide further details on the cause of the pilot ejecting from the jet.
A rescue effort was underway to recover the pilot, the Marines said.
The aircraft was assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Okinawa, Japan.
copp.tara@stripes.com
Twitter:@TaraCopp
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
At Islamic State camp, evidence of intensive training
Army: Wastewater leaks at plant caused by chemical weapons destruction
First female soldiers graduate armor officer course
Pearl Harbor, 75 years later: Memories of a day of infamy
Pentagon plays down report on buried cost-cutting study
Navy recommends 2 for Medal of Honor; Navy Cross review complete