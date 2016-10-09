Joint drills kick off in S.Korea ahead of Reagan aircraft carrier’s arrival

SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. and South Korean navies began carrier-group exercises Monday ahead of the anticipated arrival of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

While the military stressed the joint drills are routine, they are occurring this year in a highly charged atmosphere as North Korea has shown faster-than-expected progress in its nuclear weapons program, including launching missiles from a submarine.

The exercises between the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and the South Korean navy are aimed at strengthening maritime interoperability and tactics, techniques and procedures, a Navy statement said.

“The U.S. and the Republic of Korea share one of the strongest alliances in the world and we grow stronger as an alliance because of our routine exercises here in South Korea and the close relationship and ties that we forge from operating at sea together,” said Rear Adm. Charles Williams, the group’s commander.

Preparations began Monday for the drills to take place Tuesday through Saturday in waters off the divided peninsula’s east and west coasts.

The exercises consist of bilateral training, subject matter expert exchanges, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills, communication drills, air defense exercises, counter-mine planning and distinguished visitor embarkations.

South Korean media, citing local military officials, have reported that the U.S. plans to dispatch the Yokosuka, Japan-based Ronald Reagan — the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier — this month in a show of force against North Korea following its latest nuclear test.

The Sept. 9 blast was the second this year and fifth overall as Pyongyang steps up its efforts to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland. North Korea also has conducted several missile tests and is believed to be modernizing its naval forces in tandem.

The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in South Korea and regularly stages joint war games aimed at maintaining readiness against the North. The peninsula has been divided by the world’s most fortified border since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

