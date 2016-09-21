Italian police investigate death of Aviano airman
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 21, 2016
AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – Italian police are investigating the death of an airman found unconscious in his dorm room early Sunday morning, the 31st Fighter Wing said.
Airman 1st Class Alfred Komlev, of the 31st Security Forces Squadron, was taken to the hospital in nearby Pordenone, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old was from Dublin, Calif. The cause of his death is under investigation, the wing said.
“I’d like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Airman Komlev,” Brig. Gen. Lance Landrum, the wing commander, said in a statement on the base’s website. “Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.”
