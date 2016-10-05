Hurricane forces partial evacuations at bases in Florida, South Carolina

Map of potential route of Hurricane Matthew and the U.S. military bases it could affect.

WASHINGTON – Some 1,600 National Guard troops were activated Wednesday and thousands more were on standby as the East Coast of the United States braces for the impact of Hurricane Matthew, already responsible for at least 11 deaths.

The powerful storm was downgraded Wednesday morning after it battered parts of Haiti and Cuba overnight, but the National Hurricane Center warned the hurricane could create devastating conditions along eastern Florida’s coast Thursday, as it moves north. The Miami-based Hurricane Center predicted the storm would retain hurricane strength as it proceeds along the coast toward North Carolina by Sunday.

More than a dozen U.S. military installations stand in the hurricane’s current path up Florida into coastal Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Officials at military installations at several Florida and South Carolina coastal posts ordered evacuations of non-essential personnel and family members. Installations in coastal Georgia and North Carolina – including Fort Stewart, about 30 miles inland from the Atlantic Ocean, and Camp Lejeune along North Carolina’s coast – were taking a wait-and-see approach.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 13 counties, including those surrounding Fort Stewart, headquarters of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. But the installation’s soldiers remained on normal training status as of Wednesday morning, a post official said.

“We're proceeding as normal for the time being,” Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said. “But we’re urging our families and employees to prepare now for the storm.”

Commanders at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort ordered non-essential personnel to evacuate, including the about 6,000 recruits at the island basic training site, said Capt. Greg Carroll, a Marine spokesman at Parris Island.

The base’s top commander Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth determined Wednesday afternoon that it was “the safest course of action” to move the recruits to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in Georgia.

“Recruit training will resume aboard Parris Island when conditions are met for safe travel back to the depot from MCLB Albany and when training can be properly conducted here,” Carroll said.

Parris Island officials on Tuesday sent an advance party of Marines to the Georgia base to make preparations if Renforth decided it was necessary to move the recruits. They also ordered busses to move the future Marines, Carroll said.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Rick Scott activated about 500 National Guardsmen to respond to potentially the worst storm devastation along eastern Florida since 2007.

In South Carolina, Gov. Nikki Haley issued an evacuation order for Beaufort and Charleston counties and activated about 1,100 Army National Guardsmen to assist with the evacuation process, according to a Defense Department statement.

National Guard officials in Georgia and North Carolina said their troops had not yet been activated but thousands had been placed on notice to prepare in case they are needed.

The DOD was also preparing staging centers for any necessary federal government response at three installations, said Army Maj. Jamie Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.

Personnel and supplies will be staged at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and North Air Force Auxiliary Field in South Carolina in the case of a federal emergency.

Army North Commander Lt. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan said Wednesday that the Army’s emergency response liaison teams had been activated in the southeast to work alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but they had not been tasked with any response. He said the Army could provide specialized capabilities to any relief effort, such as search-and-rescue and route clearance.

In the Caribbean Sea, the military pre-staged several ships and helicopters to provide relief if necessary, but those assets remained in a holding pattern Wednesday.

The Navy deployed the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier, the USS Mesa Verde, an amphibious transport dock ship, and USNS Comfort, a hospital ship, to assist with the response. About 100 troops and nine helicopters were deployed Tuesday to Grand Cayman Island to respond if tasked to do so by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The Navy also deployed the USS Anzio, the USS Montgomery and the USS Iwo Jima from Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville, Fla., to avoid the storm. Warships weather such storms better at sea than at port, a Navy official said.

Initial assessments of the base Wednesday at Naval Station Guantanamo in Cuba, where some 700 non-essential personnel and family members were evacuated ahead of the storm Tuesday, showed “no significant damage,” said Jose Ruiz, a spokesman for U.S. Southern Command. Operations associated with the 61 law-of-war detainees remaining in the base’s prison were not interrupted, he said.

Hurricane Matthew was moving toward the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Hurricane Center, it boasted sustained winds of 120 mph. The Associated Press reported the storm killed at least 11 people Tuesday including five in Haiti, where it washed out bridges and roads and left rescue workers isolated from several remote villages hit by the storm.

