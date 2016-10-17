Halloween-like festival draws costumed cat lovers in Tokyo
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 17, 2016
TOKYO — Hundreds of cat lovers of all ages donned faux fur and painted whiskers on their faces for the annual Bakeneko festival Sunday.
The Halloween-like event, whose name roughly translates to “ghost cat with supernatural powers,” includes a long and lively parade of costumed revelers, live music and street dancing near Tokyo’s Shinjuku district.
Anyone dressed as a cat can march in the parade. Some simply use face paint to join the fun, while others go all out with elaborate costumes that include feline purses and other accessories.
Bakeneko takes place annually in Kagurazaka, a neighborhood known for its many cat connections. Most notably, it’s the setting of “I Am a Cat,” Natsume Soseki’s classic novel in which a feline narrator comments on changing Japanese society during the Meiji era.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
NCAA technicality will keep decorated Army vet from playing college basketball
Norway voices support for F-35 in budget proposal
Senator worries wind turbines may put military pilots at risk
Sailor who died in apparent diving mishap on Okinawa identified
US, Philippine marines wrap up what could be allies’ final joint exercise
Military leaders unveil new technology-driven, multi-domain battle concept