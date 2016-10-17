Halloween-like festival draws costumed cat lovers in Tokyo

TOKYO — Hundreds of cat lovers of all ages donned faux fur and painted whiskers on their faces for the annual Bakeneko festival Sunday.

The Halloween-like event, whose name roughly translates to “ghost cat with supernatural powers,” includes a long and lively parade of costumed revelers, live music and street dancing near Tokyo’s Shinjuku district.

Anyone dressed as a cat can march in the parade. Some simply use face paint to join the fun, while others go all out with elaborate costumes that include feline purses and other accessories.

Bakeneko takes place annually in Kagurazaka, a neighborhood known for its many cat connections. Most notably, it’s the setting of “I Am a Cat,” Natsume Soseki’s classic novel in which a feline narrator comments on changing Japanese society during the Meiji era.

news@stripes.com