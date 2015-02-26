Families leap at chance to join USS Makin Island sailors on ‘tiger cruise’

ABOARD THE USS MAKIN ISLAND — Marco Trejo was there for his son’s kindergarten graduation, his high school graduation, his basic training graduation and when he left for deployment.

So when he learned he could travel out to the USS Makin Island to spend time with Petty Officer 3rd Class Marco Trejo before the ship docked in San Diego, he jumped at the opportunity.

Trejo and dozens of other friends and family members reunited with their sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship Tuesday, while others boarded the ship in Hawaii, a week before the end of its voyage. The experience, called a “tiger cruise,” is open to any relative or friend other than a girlfriend, boyfriend, fiancée or spouse.

For Petty Officer 1st Class Kathryn Wesson, the cruise was a chance to spend a little extra time with her 8-year-old son, Blane. Wesson’s husband is also in the Navy, and the two swap out deployments so one is always home with their two children.

“We try to make it normal,” she said. “This is something he and I will always have.”

Blane, who traveled to the ship by landing craft air cushion on Tuesday, said getting to hang out with his mom at her floating office and see all the weapons and ammunition was very exciting. But he also enjoyed all the snacks.

Blossom Sapp, mother of chief Bradley Sapp, said her son has deployed four times, but this was the first time she was able to do a tiger cruise. Sapp lives in Hawaii, so she boarded the ship there and spent a week aboard.

“I just wanted the adventure,” she said.

Sapp enjoyed seeing first-hand what the sailors’ life is like aboard the ship for the seven-month deployment.

“We hear about so many things, but it is a different experience, putting yourself in their shoes,” she said.

The sailors had to continue working during the last days of the deployment, so they couldn’t spend every minute with their friends and family. But leaders planned activities and tours for the “tigers,” to help keep them occupied and give them a sailors-eye view of the ship.

Joseph Miller, brother of Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Mitchell, said he was impressed by everything he saw, but particularly enjoyed a control room with lights and graphs and maps and blue light, where he wasn’t allowed to take a photo.

“The whole time, everything was just blowing me away,” he said, standing on the flight deck of the ship as it made its way into San Diego.

Miller is training to become an emergency medical technician, so he also liked seeing the ship’s hospital.

But seeing his brother after his first long-term deployment was also pretty cool, Miller said. The pair hugged, which is not something they would normally do. Then, they went and worked out in the gym together.

Sapp said she was also very excited to see her son, and very glad to see everyone was safe and on their way home.

Alex Rodgers, the 9-year-old daughter of the ship’s captain, also got to board the ship in Hawaii. She said she is very proud of her dad, but wishes he could have been there for the last two Christmases and her last birthday.

Capt. Jon Rodgers had only been home about eight months after a two-year deployment before he had to leave again to take command of the Makin Island. He said seeing his daughter again on the ship “hits you right in the heart.”

“The daddy-daughter is more than a cliché,” he said. “That’s a very real bond … You don’t get in front of a camera when you see your daughter for the first time in a while. It’s hard to choke back that emotion.”

hlad.jennifer@stripes.com

Twitter: @jhlad

