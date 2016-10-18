Facebook comments memorialize Yokota airman killed in Sunday crash

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Condolences on Facebook are memorializing a Yokota-based servicemember killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash at the western Tokyo air base.

Airman 1st Class Isaac Colligan, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened about 2:30 a.m. near the runway’s southern overrun. An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

Facebook comments about the young man say he was recently married and suggest he and his wife were expecting a child.

“Rest in peace to one of the most caring, funny, and outgoing airmen I have ever met,” wrote Favian Sanchez, who said he worked with Colligan in the 374th Maintenance Squadron. “You helped me when my wife went into labor and I will never ever forget that and how you were never hesitant to help.”

Those comments were echoed by James Frick, a former classmate who said he and Colligan joined the military at the same time.

“Isaac Colligan, I can’t believe it,” he wrote. “From high school, to both of us joining the Air Force together, to seeing you again at Sheppard [Air Force Base], I can’t believe you’re gone. You were a great man and friend. My heart goes out to his family, wife, and child.”

Col. Kenneth Moss, 374th Airlift Wing commander, said in a statement Monday that Yokota is united in supporting Colligan’s family and friends.

“His loss leaves a deep scar, but we will come together in this time of mourning, honor and cherish our memories of him and begin the painful process of healing,” he said.

The south overrun was closed until mid-afternoon Sunday. Because of limited space, drivers at Yokota cross an active runway at both the south and north sides of the base.

It was the first traffic fatality at the western Tokyo air base since January 2014, when a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in front of the Yokota Community Center.

