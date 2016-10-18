WWII bomb defused in Wiesbaden
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 18, 2016
WIESBADEN, Germany — A 250-kilogram (550-pound) British World War II bomb was uncovered Tuesday at a construction site in western Wiesbaden and safely defused by a police bomb squad, according to the West Hessen police’s official Twitter feed and local news reports.
According to the Wiesbadener Kurier website, the bomb was discovered along Hans-Thoma-Strasse between Aarstrasse and Lahnstrasse, and was successfully defused between 4:10 and 4:43 p.m. People within about 500 yards of the site were asked to leave their homes during the operation until the all clear was given. Roads that had been closed off were reopened.
Wiesbaden, which hosts U.S. Army Europe headquarters in nearby Clay Kaserne, is home to roughly 13,000 U.S. servicemembers, civilians and family members.
