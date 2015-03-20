World leaders at UN must tackle Syria, extremism, refugees

UNITED NATIONS — World leaders gather at the United Nations for their annual meeting Tuesday with an array of global crises that desperately need solutions, topped by the Syrian conflict, escalating attacks around the world by Islamic extremists, and millions of people fleeing fighting and poverty.

Whether the 135 heads of state and government and more than 50 ministers are able to make any progress before the high-level meeting of the General Assembly ends on Sept. 26 remains to be seen. While hopes are high, expectations are low.

The leaders are meeting against a backdrop of rising ethnic and religious tension, fighting elsewhere in the Mideast and Africa, a warming planet, and unfulfilled goals to give every child in the world a primary school education and to achieve equality for women.

The global chaos facing the leaders was made even starker in the past two days with the attacks in New York City and the deadly attack on a U.N. humanitarian convoy in Syria and the near collapse of a cease-fire in the war-ravaged country that has been repeatedly broken.

The latest developments placed added importance on a meeting early Tuesday morning of the International Syria Support Group, comprised of about 20 countries supporting opposing sides in the conflict. It will be led by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who hammered out the cease-fire agreement.

The spotlight is also certain to shine on three leaders scheduled to speak at the assembly's opening session Tuesday morning.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon who steps down on Dec. 31, and U.S. President Barack Obama who will leave office in January, will be addressing the 193-member world body for the last time. And British Prime Minister Theresa May will be making her debut on the world stage less than three months after the country voted to leave the European Union.

Many leaders came a day early to attend Monday's first-ever U.N. summit on refugees and migrants, which approved a declaration aimed at providing a more coordinated and humane response to the world's 65.3 million displaced people.

It calls for separate Global Compacts for refugees and migrants to be adopted within two years. But human rights groups complained that it was watered down, eliminating Ban's proposal to resettle 10 percent of the world's refugees annually.

Obama has called a follow-up summit Tuesday afternoon to spur concrete pledges.

According to a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the summit, at least 45 countries are expected to make pledges that will meet or exceed U.S. goals of increasing humanitarian aid by $3 billion, doubling resettlement and lawful admission spots, and increasing access to education for 1 million youngsters and access to employment by 1 million.