WikiLeaks: Assange's internet link 'severed' by state actor
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 17, 2016
PARIS — WikiLeaks says that founder Julian Assange's internet access has been cut by an unidentified state actor. Few other details were immediately available.
Assange has been up holed up at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for more than four years after skipping bail to avoid being extradited over sex crimes allegations.
The cramped quarters haven't prevented the Australian transparency activist from working and WikiLeaks continues to deliver scoops, including revelations that have rattled Hillary Clinton's campaign for president as the U.S. election enters its final stretch.
Calls, texts and emails left with WikiLeaks weren't immediately returned Monday. A woman who picked up the phone at the embassy said: "I cannot disclose any information."
Ecuador's Foreign Minister Guillaume Long, approached by The Associated Press on the sidelines of a United Nations conference in Quito, declined to comment when asked about Assange.
London's Metropolitan Police also declined comment.
Associated Press Writer Gonzalo Solano contributed reporting from Quito, Ecuador.
