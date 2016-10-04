WikiLeaks' Assange promises leaks on US election, Google

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange participates via video link at a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, marking the 10th anniversary of the secrecy-spilling group.

BERLIN — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange promised "significant" disclosures on subjects including the U.S. election and Google in the coming weeks as the secret-spilling group marked its 10th anniversary on Tuesday.

Assange said WikiLeaks plans to start publishing new material starting this week, but wouldn't specify the timing and subject. Speaking by video link to an anniversary news conference in Berlin, he said the leaks include "significant material" on war, arms, oil, internet giant Google, the U.S. election and mass surveillance.

WikiLeaks hopes "to be publishing every week for the next 10 weeks," Assange said.

WikiLeaks, which released Democratic National Committee emails days before the party's national convention earlier this year, wouldn't say who or what campaign would be affected by the upcoming U.S. election leaks. Assange said speculation that he or WikiLeaks intend to harm Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is "false."

Asked whether he feels any personal affinity with Clinton's Republican rival, Donald Trump, Assange replied: "I feel personal affinity really, I think, with all human beings."

"I certainly feel sorry for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump," he added. "These are two people that are tormented by their ambitions in different ways."

Sweden is seeking Assange's extradition in a rape investigation. He hasn't left the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012. Assange denies the rape allegation and says he fears being extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges if he leaves.

