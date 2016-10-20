UK sends warships to watch Russian ship in English Channel
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 20, 2016
LONDON — Britain is sending warships to monitor a Russian aircraft carrier group and other vessels as they sail through the North Sea and the English Channel.
Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Thursday that the military will watch the vessels "every step of the way."
The aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and its task group are heading south from the Norwegian Sea toward the North Sea. The Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan sailed from Portsmouth to monitor the group.
The Royal Navy regularly shadows ships, and is being supported in this instance by the Royal Air Force.
Meanwhile, the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon is due to sail to meet two Russian corvettes traveling toward Britain from the direction of Portugal.
In this 2004 file photo, Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov is seen in the Barents Sea. British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, that the U.K. military will monitor the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and its task group as the vessels sail through the North Sea and the English Channel.
