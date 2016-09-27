UK opposes EU army plan but avoids any veto threat

BRUSSELS — The U.K.'s defense minister says Britain would oppose any European Union plan to create an EU army or set up a military headquarters but he stopped short of saying London would veto such moves.

Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said at EU defense talks in Slovakia Tuesday that "we're going to oppose any idea of an EU army or an EU army headquarters." He said "NATO must remain the cornerstone of our defense."

Asked if Britain would veto the move, he said only that "there is no majority here for an EU army."

With Britain leaving the EU, France and Germany want to boost European defense cooperation.

The two are not calling for an EU army but they do want to improve Europe's capacity to run its own security operations.