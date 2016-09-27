UK opposes EU army plan but avoids any veto threat
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 27, 2016
BRUSSELS — The U.K.'s defense minister says Britain would oppose any European Union plan to create an EU army or set up a military headquarters but he stopped short of saying London would veto such moves.
Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said at EU defense talks in Slovakia Tuesday that "we're going to oppose any idea of an EU army or an EU army headquarters." He said "NATO must remain the cornerstone of our defense."
Asked if Britain would veto the move, he said only that "there is no majority here for an EU army."
With Britain leaving the EU, France and Germany want to boost European defense cooperation.
The two are not calling for an EU army but they do want to improve Europe's capacity to run its own security operations.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Guantanamo prisoner says Saudi 'royal' involved in terrorism
Afghanistan's corruption corrodes efforts by US, watchdog says
Trump says Obama was born in US, blames Clinton for controversy
Heroism amid bigotry: Carl Johnson was the last Tuskegee Airman to earn his wings
Congressional report slams NSA leaker Edward Snowden
New running technique could help soldiers pass fitness test